Disney set to shut down production of all live-action film production (others too)
Disney shuts down live-action filming
Disney has halted all live-action film production, according to CNBC.
Many film releases have been delayed and I expect a virtual halt on premiers.
The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid was set to begin shooting in London next week. Others in production are Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Alone and The Last Duel.
Enjoy the re-runs.
Update: NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS also stop productions in response to coronavirus outbreak