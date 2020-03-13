Disney set to shut down production of all live-action film production (others too)

Disney shuts down live-action filming

Disney has halted all live-action film production, according to CNBC.







Many film releases have been delayed and I expect a virtual halt on premiers.





The live-action remake of The Little Mermaid was set to begin shooting in London next week. Others in production are Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Home Alone and The Last Duel.







Enjoy the re-runs.





Update: NBCUniversal and ViacomCBS also stop productions in response to coronavirus outbreak

