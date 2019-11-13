Disney surpasses intraday record on streaming subscriber gains
Surpasses 10 million sign-ups since the launch
Since its launch on Tuesday, Disney has already signed up 10 million subscribers. Disney had forecast that they would have 60-90 million subscribers by the end of 2024. They are well on their way to reaching that target if the trend continues.
By comparison Disney owned Hulu added 28 million subscribers May. Netflix claimed more than 60 million subscribers domestically in the 3rd quarter.
Disney stock is currently trading at $147.83. That is up $9.25 or 6.68%. It is helping to keep the Dow industrial average in the black despite the worrisome US China trade news. The previous all time intraday high price came in at $147.15 back on July 29.