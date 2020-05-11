Disney taps the corporate bond market with $11 billion of issuance

Consumers/governments/corporations all borrowing in the debt market

Governments are funding programs by issuing government debt

Corporations are also tapping the debt market as rates are at historic low levels.





Disney is the latest example of a corporate player tapping the market. For them they issued $11 billion of issuance across the yield curve.







See here for global coronavirus case data On May 1, embattled Boeing issued $25 billion bonds which was the 6 largest US corporate bond sale on record. Apple issued 8.5 billion recently as has Kraft_Heinz, Starbucks and Avis. The Federal Reserve said in March that they would buy US corporate bonds which has put a backstop against corporate issuance.

Mortgage refinancings are higher.