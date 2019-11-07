Disney to report earnings after the close with EPS estimate of $0.95

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Fourth-quarter earnings to be released after the close for Disney

Disney fourth-quarter earnings will be released after the close with estimates of:
  • $0.95 for earnings-per-share
  • revenues of 19.05 billion
Disney we will launch their streaming service - Disney+ - on Tuesday, November 12. The service cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year.  The market will be looking for any sort of subscriber numbers for the Disney+service.  Some estimates are centered around 11 million by the end of next year.

