Disney to report earnings after the close with EPS estimate of $0.95
Fourth-quarter earnings to be released after the close for Disney
Disney fourth-quarter earnings will be released after the close with estimates of:
- $0.95 for earnings-per-share
- revenues of 19.05 billion
Disney we will launch their streaming service - Disney+ - on Tuesday, November 12. The service cost $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year. The market will be looking for any sort of subscriber numbers for the Disney+service. Some estimates are centered around 11 million by the end of next year.