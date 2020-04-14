Coronavirus - Divergence in the lock down approach in Europe - some easing, some tightening
Just a real quick recap of changes to social distancing restrictions in Europe.
- On Monday Spain allowed construction and factory workers to return to their jobs
- Some shops in Austria and Italy reopened Tuesday
- In the UK … UK Times report lock down to be extended in the UK to May 7
- France's Macron extends lockdown to May 11 - but some reopening hints
- Meanwhile Sweden is still taking a soft approach - has banned gatherings of more than 50 people and barred visits to nursing homes, but otherwise not much of a lock down.
Getting ugly in Sweden (data from here):