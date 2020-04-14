Coronavirus - Divergence in the lock down approach in Europe - some easing, some tightening

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Just a real quick recap of changes to social distancing restrictions in Europe.

Getting ugly in Sweden (data from here):
Just a real quick recap of changes to social distancing restrictions in Europe.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose