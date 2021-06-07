Do you read central bank statements?

One of the most underrated, but most valuable pieces of research you can do is to actually read central bank statements. Now I know the temptation. Go with the bullet points. You come to your desk and you see the latest central bank minutes with a few lines of analysis. Job done. Not so fast speedy gonzalez! By not reading over the central bank statement you are missing out on some significant benefits.

If you are are a new trader the fastest way to zoom in on the global outlook is to read central bank statements. Central banks are acutely aware of global financial activity. They will often give you a potted summary of what is going on around the globe. The major concerns, worries, etc etc. Central banks want to maintain stable monetary policy for their nations, so they have to be well up on the global picture.

You can also see an emphasis the bullet points miss. Sometimes the bullet point summary will miss an important point buried within the statement. It can be a point that wasn't relevant at the time the bullet points were made, but can become relevant at a later date. If you have read the whole of the statement you are better placed to pick that up.