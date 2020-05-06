DOE crude oil inventories 4590K versus 8800K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

DOE crude oil inventories

The crude oil inventory showed a lesson expected build in inventories.  Gasoline inventories at a greater than expected drawdown, while distillates showed a greater than expected build.

The numbers are showing:
  • crude oil inventories 4590K vs 8800K estimate
  • gasoline inventories -3158K vs 1000K estimate
  • distillates 9518K vs 3000K estimate
  • Cushing 2068K vs 3637K last week
  • US refinery utilization 0.9% versus 0.4% estimate and 2.0% last week
  • crude oil implied demand 16956 versus 16118 last week
  • gasoline implied demand 7195.1 versus 6764.3 last week
  • distillates implied demand 4058.3 versus 4489.6 last week
Overall better demand this week and lower builds/supply.

WTI crude oil futures are trading around $24.00 or -2.4%. The high price reached $26.08 while the low extended to $22.58 and volatile trading.

FYI the private data from the API show the following last night:

API data
See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose