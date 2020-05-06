DOE crude oil inventories 4590K versus 8800K estimate

The numbers are showing:

crude oil inventories 4590K vs 8800K estimate



gasoline inventories -3158K vs 1000K estimate



distillates 9518K vs 3000K estimate



Cushing 2068K vs 3637K last week

US refinery utilization 0.9% versus 0.4% estimate and 2.0% last week



crude oil implied demand 16956 versus 16118 last week



gasoline implied demand 7195.1 versus 6764.3 last week



distillates implied demand 4058.3 versus 4489.6 last week



Overall better demand this week and lower builds/supply.







WTI crude oil futures are trading around $24.00 or -2.4%. The high price reached $26.08 while the low extended to $22.58 and volatile trading.







FYI the private data from the API show the following last night:









