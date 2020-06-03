DOE crude oil inventories -2077K vs 3000K estimate

The private data yesterday showed:



crude oil -483K



Gasoline +1706K

Distilates +5917K

Cushing -2200K

Some wild swings away from expectations with crude oil inventories being depleted while gasoline and distillates showed much larger builds. Implied demand increased but is still well below the February/early March levels (see chart below).











Crude oil July futures were trading at $36.75 just prior to the report. The price is currently trading at $36.67