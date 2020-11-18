DOE crude oil inventories build of 768K vs. estimates of 1600K

WTI crude oil futures trade at $41.92 before the report

  • crude oil build of 769K vs. 1600K estimate.  Last week 4277K.  The private API data showed a build of +4200K
  • gasoline build 2611K vs estimate of 800 K
  • distillates draw -5216K vs. -1500K estimate
  • Cushing build of 1200K vs last week draw of -518K
  • US refinery utilization 2.9% vs. 0.75% estimate
  • crude oil implied demand 16044 vs. 15388 last week
  • gasoline implied demand 8947.3 vs. 9472.1 last week
  • distillates implied demand 5305.1 vs. 5133.0 last week
Crude oil is currently trading at $41.76. That is down around $0.16 from the prerelease levels.

The private data near the close yesterday showed:

API private data
