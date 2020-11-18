DOE crude oil inventories build of 768K vs. estimates of 1600K
WTI crude oil futures trade at $41.92 before the report
- crude oil build of 769K vs. 1600K estimate. Last week 4277K. The private API data showed a build of +4200K
- gasoline build 2611K vs estimate of 800 K
- distillates draw -5216K vs. -1500K estimate
- Cushing build of 1200K vs last week draw of -518K
- US refinery utilization 2.9% vs. 0.75% estimate
- crude oil implied demand 16044 vs. 15388 last week
- gasoline implied demand 8947.3 vs. 9472.1 last week
- distillates implied demand 5305.1 vs. 5133.0 last week
Crude oil is currently trading at $41.76. That is down around $0.16 from the prerelease levels.
The private data near the close yesterday showed: