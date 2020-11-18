DOE crude oil inventories build of 768K vs. estimates of 1600K

WTI crude oil futures trade at $41.92 before the report

crude oil build of 769K vs. 1600K estimate. Last week 4277K. The private API data showed a build of +4200K



gasoline build 2611K vs estimate of 800 K



distillates draw -5216K vs. -1500K estimate

Cushing build of 1200K vs last week draw of -518K



US refinery utilization 2.9% vs. 0.75% estimate



crude oil implied demand 16044 vs. 15388 last week



gasoline implied demand 8947.3 vs. 9472.1 last week



distillates implied demand 5305.1 vs. 5133.0 last week



Crude oil is currently trading at $41.76. That is down around $0.16 from the prerelease levels.







