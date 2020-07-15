DOE crude oil inventories for July 10 week -7.493M vs -2.098 million estimate

DOE crude oil inventories for the week of July 10, 2020

crude oil inventories -7.493 million vs. -2.1 million estimate



gasoline inventories -3.147 million vs. -1.3 million estimate



distillates inventories -0.453 million vs. 1.5 million estimate



Cushing OK crude inventories 0.949 million vs. 2 point to 0 6 million last week

US refinery utilization 0.6% vs. 0.5% estimate



crude oil implied demand 17637 vs. 17586 last week



gasoline implied demand 9248.4 vs. 9290.0 last week



distillates implied demand 5023.7 vs. 4380.1 last week

The private API data released near the close of yesterday's trade showed a bigger than expected drawdown of -8.322. Today's crude oil inventory data was below the API data by about 900 K. Below are the private data results:





Crude oil is trading at $40.50 just prior to the report. The current price is trading at $40.64

