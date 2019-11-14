DOE inventory data to be released at the top of the hour
A one day delay due to the Veterans Day holiday
The DOE release their weekly inventory data date later than usual as a result of the Veterans Day holiday. They also push it back to 11 AM instead of the usual 10:30 AM.
In any case the estimates are showing:
- Crude oil inventories, 1500K vs 7929K last week
- Gasoline inventories -1250K vs -2828K last week
- Distillate inventories -950K vs 622K last week
- Cushing OK crude no estimate. Last 1714K
The price of crude oil is currently trading at $57.64.
The private data released late yesterday showed:
- Crude oil -500K
- Cushing -1200K
- Gasoline +2300K
- Distillates +800K