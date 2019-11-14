DOE inventory data to be released at the top of the hour

A one day delay due to the Veterans Day holiday

The DOE release their weekly inventory data date later than usual as a result of the Veterans Day holiday.  They also push it back to 11 AM instead of the usual 10:30 AM.  

In any case the estimates are showing:
  • Crude oil inventories, 1500K vs 7929K last week
  • Gasoline inventories -1250K vs -2828K last week
  • Distillate inventories -950K vs 622K last week
  • Cushing OK crude no estimate. Last 1714K
The price of crude oil is currently trading at $57.64.

The private data released late yesterday showed:
  • Crude oil -500K
  • Cushing -1200K
  • Gasoline +2300K
  • Distillates +800K

