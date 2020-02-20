DOE weekly inventories will be released at the top of the hour

API data last night showed a sharp build once again

The DOE will release their weekly energy inventory is at the top of the hour. The expectations are for:

crude oil inventories, +3.200M vs +7.459M last week



gasoline, +0.2M vs -0.095M last week



Distillates, -1.6M vs -2.013M last week

Cushing OK crude came in at +1.668M last week The private API data released late yesterday showed:

Crude oil, +4.2M

Gasoline, -2.7M

Distillates, -2.6M

Cushing, +0.4M Crude oil is currently up $0.96 or 1.8% at $54.25 despite the larger than expected build.





The the price has move back above the June, August and October lows at $51.07 area, and $52.29. On the topside, the 100 and 200 hour moving averages at $56.23 and $56.54 are topside targets. The 38.2% retracement at $55.68 will also be eyed on further upside momentum..







