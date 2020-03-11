Does the February CPI report matter? Probably not

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The bond market might take notice

Wen you're buying 10-year notes from the Treasury yielding 0.70%, you're making a big bet against inflation. It will take a dramatic turn in prices to make that bet payoff, with CPI in February expected at 2.2% and 2.3% ex-food and energy.

For sure prices are going to fall with oil cratering and things like airfares and hotel rooms also coming under severe pressure. But 10 years is a long time and bond buyers are fighting the Fed.

In any case, the bond market isn't going to have a re-think after today's CPI report, so it's not going to be a market mover.

Later we get weekly US oil inventories and I'm expecting a big build in the next few months as drivers stop driving and Saudi Arabia floods the market.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose