DOJ files antitrust lawsuit vs. Google

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Not a big surprise

The Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google. The news is not necessarily a surprise. The timing may be.  Google stock is currently down 0.45% to $1523.02. It is up 13.71% on the year.  

It does own search and as such can influence search results. It also has pricing power over ads placed by businesses. It is a slippery slope, but I know I benefit from what it does now.  Is it anticompetitive?  That is what years of litigation will try to decide (and then suggest a remedy if found guilty). 

Yet stocks continue to trade higher according to the futures. S&P index is up 18 points. NASDAQ index is up 59 points. The Dow industrial average is up 146 points.

