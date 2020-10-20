DOJ files antitrust lawsuit vs. Google

Not a big surprise

The Department of Justice has filed an antitrust lawsuit against Google. The news is not necessarily a surprise. The timing may be. Google stock is currently down 0.45% to $1523.02. It is up 13.71% on the year.





It does own search and as such can influence search results. It also has pricing power over ads placed by businesses. It is a slippery slope, but I know I benefit from what it does now. Is it anticompetitive? That is what years of litigation will try to decide (and then suggest a remedy if found guilty).





Yet stocks continue to trade higher according to the futures. S&P index is up 18 points. NASDAQ index is up 59 points. The Dow industrial average is up 146 points.

