Dollar a touch softer as the session gets underway

The greenback loses some ground to start European morning trade

A couple of key levels to eye for the dollar in EUR/USD and USD/JPY this morning, as we are seeing the former move up from 1.1970 to 1.1982 while the latter is backing off slightly from 105.60 to 105.45 currently.





Those are the two key charts to watch in eyeing dollar momentum ahead of the closing stages this week, with non-farm payrolls to follow later on in US trading.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD is also up to a session high of 0.7620, testing its 100-hour moving average, while NZD/USD is also a touch higher at 0.7170 at the moment.





Precious metals are also getting a modest lift with gold back above $1,800 and silver looking to move back above its 200-hour moving average seen at $26.56.