Dollar continues to push higher today on funding squeeze

Dollar gains continue to gather pace on the session

Cable has now fallen to its lowest levels since September last year with EUR/USD testing its 100-day moving average @ 1.1068 currently. The former looks like it is set for a test of the 1.2000 level at this stage after the continued fall since last week.





Meanwhile, AUD/USD is within touching distance of the 0.6000 level as it hits a fresh 11-year low of 0.6027 on the session.





It is all about the funding squeeze in European trading this morning. And this is all coming despite central banks relaunching swap lines this week. Will the Fed be stepping in any time soon again this week? I wouldn't rule that out at this stage.



