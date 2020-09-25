Dollar firms as stocks start to slip further on the day

Slight hints of risk aversion kicking in









The aussie has also pared gains against the greenback in a drop to 0.7050 from 0.7070-80 levels earlier, as European indices extend losses to a little over 1% right now:







The slightly softer risk tilt on the session is helping to give the dollar a bit of a lift and in the case of cable, sellers are now back in near-term control after a buyers made an attempt to get above 1.2800 earlier in the session.

The dollar is gaining ground against the rest of the major currencies bloc, with EUR/USD falling to a session low of 1.1640 while GBP/USD is down to a low of 1.2725 currently.