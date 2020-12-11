Dollar firms further as the session gets underway

Risk sentiment eases as European morning trade begins

EUR/USD is making fresh lows of 1.2114 now and testing its 100-hour moving average highlighted here earlier. This comes as we see a bit more of a retreat in the risk mood with the DAX now seen down 0.6% and US futures also slipping to fresh lows.





S&P 500 and Dow futures are down 0.3% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.5%.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD has pared its earlier gains as well from 0.7570 to 0.7535 currently.





So far, the dollar pullback isn't amounting to too much although we are seeing cable test the week's low of 1.3225. I'd look for any firm push below 1.2100 in EUR/USD for more of a signal of a potentially deeper correction as the week winds down.





Otherwise, this is still within the realms of the ongoing push and pull in recent days.