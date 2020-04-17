Dollar gains ease ahead of North American trading

Stocks continue to keep firmer on the day so far







See here for global coronavirus case data

Meanwhile, the dollar is losing some ground against commodity currencies once again but the moves are still well off levels seen at the start of the day where the dollar slumped.

AUD/USD is back up to 0.6353 after being down to 0.6320-30 levels while USD/CAD has eased from a high of 1.4118 to 1.4050 at the moment.





Elsewhere, equities continues to keep firmer with US futures holding around 3% gains while European indices are posting 3-4% gains across the board as well.





The greenback is seeing its gains on the session erased as EUR/USD climbs back up to 1.0842 from 1.0812 earlier. At the same time, cable also posts a near-term double bottom at the lows around 1.2407 before rebounding to 1.2463 currently.