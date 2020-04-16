Dollar gains ease as US futures continue to climb

The dollar sees gains ease across the board as S&P 500 futures extend gains

S&P 500 futures are up by 1% now and that is testing the risk mood as we start European trading. The slightly more passive tone is now starting to see glimpses of being risk-on, so investors will have to figure out if the move here is justifiable.





In turn, the dollar has seen gains ease up a little with EUR/USD climbing back to 1.0900 and AUD/USD also rising back to 0.6300. Meanwhile, the yen is also losing some ground amid the shift in risk momentum but USD/JPY is keeping at around 107.80 for now.



