Dollar gains ease as holiday-thin trading comes into focus

A reminder that it is a holiday in the US and Canada today

But Wall Street will be up and kicking soon enough, with US futures pointing to gains after the retreat in the cash market over the past two days. The Treasuries market will be closed though, so it is going to keep things a bit more interesting.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.4%, Nasdaq futures up 0.6%, and Dow futures up 0.1%.





In FX, the dollar firmed early on in European trading but has seen some of that advance pull back a little. EUR/USD is still down a touch at 1.1465 (the low hit 1.1455) while GBP/USD has pared a drop from 1.3365 to 1.3405 currently.





Elsewhere, USD/CAD is still up 0.6% to 1.2560 near the highs while AUD/USD is off earlier lows of 0.7288 to 0.7310 and NZD/USD is keeping just above its 100-day moving average at 0.7030 (the low today hit 0.7014).