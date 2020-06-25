Dollar gains some ground as stocks push lower to start the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The risk mood is turning more sour as we get things underway


European equities are seeing losses build with the DAX now down 0.8% while US futures are now down by a little over 1% on the session. Notably, this will see the S&P 500 test its 200-day moving average @ 3,020.38 should the current sentiment keep up.


In turn, that is helping the dollar catch a slight bid with EUR/USD falling to a low of 1.1224 and AUD/USD easing to 0.6848. The yen is also keeping more firm alongside the dollar with AUD/JPY falling to a session low of 73.32 as well currently.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose