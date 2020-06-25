Dollar gains some ground as stocks push lower to start the session
The risk mood is turning more sour as we get things underway
European equities are seeing losses build with the DAX now down 0.8% while US futures are now down by a little over 1% on the session. Notably, this will see the S&P 500 test its 200-day moving average @ 3,020.38 should the current sentiment keep up.
In turn, that is helping the dollar catch a slight bid with EUR/USD falling to a low of 1.1224 and AUD/USD easing to 0.6848. The yen is also keeping more firm alongside the dollar with AUD/JPY falling to a session low of 73.32 as well currently.