Dollar holds more mixed so far on the session

Dollar a touch softer on the balance of things but in a mixed spot

The greenback is keeping a mild advance against commodity currencies, though gains have been chipped away with the dollar losing some slight ground against the likes of the euro, pound, and yen so far on the day.





Treasury yields are staying pressured on the session, with 10-year yields down a little over 4 bps to 1.243% currently. Of note, 10-year real yields in the US did touch a record low just below -1.127% so perhaps that is weighing slightly.





GBP/USD is up close to 0.3% to 1.3780, challenging last week's highs and the 61.8 retracement level of the recent downswing @ 1.3781.





Meanwhile, EUR/USD is taking a look at 1.1800 but is still largely trapped within a narrow range for the time being just below the figure level:





There is minor support closer to 1.1755 that is keeping downside in tact while the 200-hour moving average (blue line) and 1.1800 level are limiting gains for now.



