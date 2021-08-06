Dollar holds slight advance ahead of payrolls

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The dollar keeps steadier in European morning trade

EUR/USD is keeping at the lows, down 0.2% to 1.1807 as the dollar maintains a slight advance amid the countdown to the US non-farm payrolls release at 1230 GMT.

USD/JPY is keeping steady at 109.80 with GBP/USD slightly lower at 1.3910 but holding within a 26 pips range (1.3908-34) so far on the day.

Elsewhere, USD/CAD is holding just above 1.2500 while AUD/USD is staying thereabouts since Asia Pacific trading around 0.7380-90, down 0.2% on the day.

European indices are a touch higher as equities look tentative as well. US futures are mixed with S&P 500 futures up close to 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.1%.

Looking at the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields continue to push higher on the session to 1.26% now, up 4.5 bps on the day, keeping the bounce over the past few days.

It all boils down to the US jobs report later to dictate sentiment before the weekend.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose