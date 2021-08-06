Dollar holds slight advance ahead of payrolls

The dollar keeps steadier in European morning trade

EUR/USD is keeping at the lows, down 0.2% to 1.1807 as the dollar maintains a slight advance amid the countdown to the US non-farm payrolls release at 1230 GMT.





USD/JPY is keeping steady at 109.80 with GBP/USD slightly lower at 1.3910 but holding within a 26 pips range (1.3908-34) so far on the day.





Elsewhere, USD/CAD is holding just above 1.2500 while AUD/USD is staying thereabouts since Asia Pacific trading around 0.7380-90, down 0.2% on the day.





European indices are a touch higher as equities look tentative as well. US futures are mixed with S&P 500 futures up close to 0.1% while Nasdaq futures are down 0.1%.





Looking at the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields continue to push higher on the session to 1.26% now, up 4.5 bps on the day, keeping the bounce over the past few days.





It all boils down to the US jobs report later to dictate sentiment before the weekend.