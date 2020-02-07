Dollar Index to gain from the GBP and EUR's losses.

Via Bloomberg





The strong jobless claims data yesterday was a boost to the US D yesterday. This saw the Dollar Index pushing into the 98.50 overhead resistance level, think about pushing through and then remembering its NFP today. Looking primed for a breakout on good jobs number, it is worth remembering that there is some good upward pressure for the dollar at the moment from the EU-UK trade talks









EU Looking to niggle UK Financial Sector









The EU is looking to alter the post financial crisis 'rulebook' known as the MiFid2 by moving away from some concessions it made to the UK. The EU and the UK are now buys fighting over their assets in a messy 'divorce' / new terms of engagement. Fishing rights and financial services are the major battle grounds.





How this impacts the Dollar Index



