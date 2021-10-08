Dollar keeps steady to start the session

Not a whole lot going on in the major currencies space





The dollar is holding mild gains against the likes of the pound, aussie and franc but overall it is little changed so there isn't much to really take note of for the time being.





EUR/USD is still lingering at its lowest levels since July last year around 1.1545-50 levels but we are likely to wait on the US jobs report later for validation ahead of the weekend.





Meanwhile, the aussie is among the laggards as we also see AUD/NZD rejected at its 100-day moving average @ 1.0550 after the recent run higher since mid-September.





But for now, bond yields and yen pairs are the key things to watch but any major moves or confirmation of that will have to come from the US jobs report later.



