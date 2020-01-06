Dollar loses some ground as European currencies nudge higher on the session

Better-than-expected PMI data revisions see the euro and pound higher





Meanwhile, the greenback is also losing further ground against the likes of the franc, loonie, aussie and kiwi as well in the European morning.







The gains for the latter two currencies are more modest compared to the franc and loonie, which owes to the more negative risk mood and higher oil prices respectively.

That is pushing the dollar lower on the session with EUR/USD and GBP/USD at session highs of 1.1188 and 1.3145 respectively. For cable, look out for a test of the 100-hour moving average @ 1.3151 - that will be a key near-term level for buyers to try and break.