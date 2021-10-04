Dollar mixed as major currencies are little changed to start the session

Dollar pairs keep within 10 pips of one another

Even with equities leaning slightly softer, the risk mood is looking rather indecisive after a bit of back and forth towards the tail-end of Asia Pacific trading.





With Treasury yields keeping a little higher, that is offering some mixed sentiment for currency traders to work with as we get European trade underway.





Dollar pairs are sitting little changed in general with EUR/USD still keeping close to 1.1600 (large expiries seen at the figure level) and USD/JPY holding above 111.00 after the retreat from 112.00 towards the latter stages of last week.









The latter is seeing its near-term bias keep more neutral as price action rests in between the key hourly moving averages. That isn't really helping much with dollar sentiment either as yields are also seemingly rather indecisive after a bit of a retreat since Wednesday.



