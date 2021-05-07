Dollar mixed, US futures steady so far on the session

Little change in the major currencies space

It is all about the US non-farm payrolls report today as the market feels rather lethargic at the moment. The dollar is trading more mixed, holding a slight advance against the commodity currencies while trailing behind the euro and pound.





That said, changes are relatively minor with EUR/USD keeping around 1.2080-90 after ECB policymaker Kazaks talked up scaling back PEPP purchases.





European stocks are faring well, keeping a modest advance, but US futures are not doing a whole lot as they keep steady and little changed on the session.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.1%, holding thereabouts since Asia Pacific trading. Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yields are flat on the day at 1.57% and that isn't giving traders much to work with during European morning trade.





Tick tock. Tick tock. The payrolls data can't come soon enough.