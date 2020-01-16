Dollar naysayers going for the "triple egg" this year?

Are those expecting the dollar to fall this year being too negative?









In his latest segment with Bloomberg, he continues maintain a more positive outlook on the dollar by likening the greenback to a "bad hotel". Adding that:





"If you start offering me less (yields) than what the mighty dollar offers me, your currency's going down. So, I don't know why everyone's got this weaker dollar.. Everyone's convinced themselves that the dollar is going to be weaker.



It's the third year in a row they're going to fail. They got egg on their face last year. They got egg on their face the year before. And now they're going for the triple egg."

That is the argument being made by HSBC head of FX strategy, David Bloom. His interviews are always full of colour and very entertaining to say the least.