Dollar now largely flat on the day

Some ups and downs

The ranges today in FX have been decent, through not as wide as yesterday, but after some back and forth with the US dollar, we're mostly flat on the day.





The only notable gainer against the dollar is NZD, which is up 15 pips to 0.7024. That is 33 pips above the low of the day but still 75 pips from yesterday's high.







Looking more broadly, the bid in Treasuries has eased and the Fed minutes could be the catalyst to end the squeeze there. We will also hear from the Fed's Bostic at 3:30 pm ET and if he takes a more measured approach (he's been hawkish), then it could push up yields. That's a bit counterintuitive but bonds have been signaling that early Fed tightening would be a policy mistake.





On the flipside, the euro is the laggard on the day, down 18 pips against the dollar but it's recovered to back above the key 1.1800 level. That's the spot to watch into the close.



