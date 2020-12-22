Dollar pares gains ahead of North American trading

The greenback eases against the euro, franc, yen notably









Of note, the pair has now moved back above its 100-hour moving average @ 1.2223 and that keeps the near-term bias in favour of buyers for the time being.





Meanwhile, USD/JPY has also turned flat but trading narrowly between 103.28-48.





GBP/USD is still keeping rather choppy but holding above its 200-hour moving average @ 1.3408 though the 100-hour moving average is limiting gains at 1.3471.





The dollar is still maintaining a slight advance against the aussie and kiwi but both are off the lows from earlier, with the risk mood keeping steadier currently.





S&P 500 futures are up 0.2% while Nasdaq futures are up 0.5%.







In case you missed the overnight news, Congress has approved the virus relief bill of nearly $900 billion - including small business relief and another round of direct payments - which just leaves the formality of Trump signing it off and turning it into law.

It is back to the drawing board for the dollar ahead of North American trading, with EUR/USD trading back up to 1.2250 from the lows of 1.2204 earlier.