Dollar pares gains as risk sentiment turns around on the session

The greenback pares gains across the board as stocks push higher

Of note, the dollar has almost pared all of its gains against the commodity currencies with NZD/USD bouncing off its 200-hour moving average and lows of 0.7167 to 0.7197 now - just shy of the day's high of 0.7204.





USD/CAD also also fallen from 1.2783 to 1.2747 while AUD/USD is keeping slightly lower around 0.7700 but off earlier lows seen around 0.7669 to start the session.





Elsewhere, EUR/USD is back up to 1.2130 and contesting its key hourly moving averages once again @ 1.2129-47 while GBP/USD is off lows of 1.3610 to trade at 1.3654 now.





This comes as European indices are keeping a solid advance since the open and we have also seen US futures turn around with S&P 500 futures nearly paring all of its losses:



