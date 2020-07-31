Dollar recovers some ground on the session, currencies trade little changed now

The dollar pares earlier losses as currency traders hit the reset button







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus All in all, major currencies are now trading little changed overall with only the kiwi seen a little lower but not by a whole lot to be fair. NZD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.6680, but still keeping above its 100-hour moving average @ 0.6665.





As we start to look towards North American trading and the weekend, all eyes will be on month-end flows with a keen focus on the London fix later in the day.





That will be a key focus before we wrap up the week with European equities keeping modest gains for now alongside US futures.





Elsewhere, Treasury yields are sitting a little lower and will also remain a focal point in the session ahead. Meanwhile, gold and silver are keeping higher once again but there are still hints of caution for the former nearer to $2,000.



