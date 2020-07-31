Dollar recovers some ground on the session, currencies trade little changed now
The dollar pares earlier losses as currency traders hit the reset buttonEUR/USD is down to 1.1840 levels currently after having reached a high just above 1.1900 in the early stages of European morning trade, as the dollar recouped losses on the session. USD/JPY has also moved up from a low of 104.20 to 104.80 currently.
All in all, major currencies are now trading little changed overall with only the kiwi seen a little lower but not by a whole lot to be fair. NZD/USD is down 0.3% to 0.6680, but still keeping above its 100-hour moving average @ 0.6665.
As we start to look towards North American trading and the weekend, all eyes will be on month-end flows with a keen focus on the London fix later in the day.
That will be a key focus before we wrap up the week with European equities keeping modest gains for now alongside US futures.
Elsewhere, Treasury yields are sitting a little lower and will also remain a focal point in the session ahead. Meanwhile, gold and silver are keeping higher once again but there are still hints of caution for the former nearer to $2,000.