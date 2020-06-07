Dollar selling creeps in, S&P 500 futures higher

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Risk on the theme

The new week is starting where the last one left off.

S&P 500 futures are up 0.5% to start the week after a massive rally in global equities last week, including +10% in some European equities.

Protests didn't slow down the market last week and they aren't having an effect today. In FX, the US dollar and yen are sagging, which is a classic risk-on stance.

So far the moves are modest with the commodity currencies up 15-20 pips. The pound was especially soft late in the day Friday but it's got some life early, up 27 pips to 1.2695.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose