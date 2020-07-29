Dollar set for worst month in a decade

Via Bloomberg

The US dollar is on course to record its worst July since 2010. This is according to Bloomberg data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission which show that asset managers added to net long positions on the yen, euro and Canadian Dollar. These moves further added to the weakness in the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index seeing it fall 3.4% this month. The net result is that the Index is on track for its worst July since 2010.





The reasons for dollar weakness





There are a number of reasons for dollar weakness: