Dollar slightly firmer as Treasury yields nudge a little higher on the day

10-year yields climb to just above 1.61%

USGG10YR
Despite thinner volumes, the entire market is rather focused on how Treasuries are behaving right now with all eyes staying on the FOMC meeting tomorrow.

For now, yields are nudging a little higher and that is keeping the dollar near the highs for the day with EUR/USD stretching its narrower range in a push from 1.1930 to 1.1918.

Elsewhere, AUD/USD has fallen to fresh lows of 0.7725 while USD/CAD has risen up to 1.2500 as the greenback keeps a modest advance to start the session.

