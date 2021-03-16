Dollar slightly firmer as Treasury yields nudge a little higher on the day

10-year yields climb to just above 1.61%

Despite thinner volumes, the entire market is rather focused on how Treasuries are behaving right now with all eyes staying on the FOMC meeting tomorrow.





For now, yields are nudging a little higher and that is keeping the dollar near the highs for the day with EUR/USD stretching its narrower range in a push from 1.1930 to 1.1918.





Elsewhere, AUD/USD has fallen to fresh lows of 0.7725 while USD/CAD has risen up to 1.2500 as the greenback keeps a modest advance to start the session.



