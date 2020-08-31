Dollar slumps into the London fix

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Dollar at the lows of the day

Dollar at the lows of the day
The dollar is being hit particularly hard at the moment into the London fix. The Dollar Index is at its lowest since 2018.

The lone bright spot for the dollar today is against the yen but other wise it's a miserable day.

Year-to-date, the Canadian dollar is now the only major currency that isn't in positive territory vs USD and it's not far from flipping.
FX 2020 performance

London is closed today but there's still plenty of international benchmarking into the fix and it's going into a thinner-than-usual market today.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose