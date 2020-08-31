Dollar slumps into the London fix

Dollar at the lows of the day





The dollar is being hit particularly hard at the moment into the London fix. The Dollar Index is at its lowest since 2018.







The lone bright spot for the dollar today is against the yen but other wise it's a miserable day.





Year-to-date, the Canadian dollar is now the only major currency that isn't in positive territory vs USD and it's not far from flipping.







London is closed today but there's still plenty of international benchmarking into the fix and it's going into a thinner-than-usual market today.

