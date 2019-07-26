Dollar holds steady ahead of European markets open

Focus turns towards the US Q2 GDP release later today

Narrow trading ranges continue to prevail with the dollar holding steady and markets settling down after the tumultuous session overnight following the ECB policy meeting decision.





Major currencies are little changed and are holding within 20 pips against the dollar to start the European morning. The focus now shifts towards the advanced release of US Q2 GDP so I reckon we may observe a more tepid trading session as such.





If anything else, just be wary of month-end positioning flows before we see a renewed focus on the Fed again ahead of next week's FOMC meeting.





