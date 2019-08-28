Dollar steady ahead of European markets open

The aussie and kiwi are on the back foot

The greenback is holding more steady as we approach mid-week trading with markets retracing a bit of the subdued sentiment in overnight trading. Equities are mildly higher while Treasury yields are also a tad firmer at the start of the European morning.





That said, the aussie and kiwi are holding weaker at the moment though. Both currencies are partially weighed down by a weaker yuan once again but they both have their own stumbling blocks today as well.









Other than that, there is little change among major currencies with the yen holding a tad weaker amid the mildly better risk tone noted above.





Looking ahead, the risk mood will be a key factor to watch out for so pay attention to equities and bonds once again. I still reckon markets are feeling more cautious overall but given the lack of trade headlines since Monday, we may observe some calm in the meantime.



