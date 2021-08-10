Dollar steady ahead of European morning trade

The greenback continues to keep buoyed after the US jobs report last week

Major currencies are keeping in narrow ranges so far today, with the dollar keeping steady after a decent advance in overnight trading.









As mentioned yesterday, it will be tough to really see the greenback suffer from any material weakness at this point. The market is basically sorting out a strong US jobs report, which is keeping Fed taper expectations on track, and delta variant concerns.





But either way, the dollar can stand to benefit though the balance of things seems to be tilting the focus towards the former as seen with the bond market.





10-year Treasury yields have climbed above 1.30% as bond sellers look to put a stop to the downside momentum in yields over the past two-and-a-half months:









That said, more negative headlines involving the virus/delta variant may yet pose a challenge on that front so let's see how things progress on that front.



