The greenback continues to be punished in year-end trading









That's the main story in the major currencies space and it may yet continue to be a mainstay story in 2020 as well.





Over the weekend, I spoke to a few of my friends and peers and pretty much all of them argued that there is scope for the dollar to weaken in the year ahead.





A US-China trade truce, signs of global growth improving, money flows potentially going back to Europe and EM, the US election, and the market itself being inherently long the greenback - all that makes for an argument as to why the dollar may slip in the next year.





Add to the fact that US yields could stay more sideways as the Fed remains on "pause" - path of least resistance is in fact lower - and that makes a more compelling case for investors to chase higher returns elsewhere around the globe i.e. EM.





What are your early impressions of the dollar looking into 2020? Will the greenback still be "the place to be" amid how markets are developing right now?

The euro is approaching 1.12 against the dollar with cable also climbing back above the 1.31 handle as the greenback continues to falter amid year-end flows. The aussie is also close to breaching the 0.70 handle while USD/JPY is also easing back towards the 109.00 level.