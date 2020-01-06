Dollar weakness to drive USD/CNY to 6.80 - UBS

The firms sees the yuan strengthening against a dollar that is liable to be under broad pressure during the course of the year









Adding that "if Chinese economic data continues to be firm and capital flows continue to chase reasonably-valued assets and better growth prospects in Asia, a temporary move below 6.80 cannot be ruled out".







ForexLive

That said, the firm is still sticking to their view and 2020 yuan forecast of 7.00 as they expect China's economy to experience a "gentle slowdown" and a further 50-150 bps worth of RRR cuts to follow the 50 bps cut at the start of the new year.

Analysts at the firm including chief China strategist, Thomas Deng, notes that long bets over the next 3-12 months should stay unhedged "until USD/CNY reaches or slips below 6.80 as the yuan offers a yield premium of more than 1%".