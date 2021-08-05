Dollar, yen a touch on the softer side to start the session

Light moves in the major currencies space

USD/JPY is still keeping higher on the day, holding around 109.60-65 with gains limited by the 200-hour moving average as seen here for the time being.





But both currencies are losing slight ground with cable nudging up to 1.3920 and testing its 100-day moving average @ 1.3919, moving off lows around 1.3875 earlier.





Elsewhere, USD/CAD is also tracking lower to 1.2518 from around 1.2540 while NZD/USD is up 0.2% to 0.7062 from around 0.7047 at the tail-end of Asia Pacific trading.





The former sees near-term support keep around its key hourly moving averages @ 1.2506-22 so that is a focal spot to watch while the latter eyes a daily close above the 38.2 retracement level of the recent downswing in order to establish fresh momentum to try and test the confluence of the key daily moving averages @ 0.7094-95 next:









Risk appetite is keeping modestly optimistic with European indices holding slight gains. The Stoxx 600 is up 0.2% and trading to fresh record highs once again.





Meanwhile, US futures are also up a little now by roughly 0.2% on the day.



