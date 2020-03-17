Dollar, yen in favour amid risk-off sentiment - Barclays

Barclays says the dollar and yen are favoured in the current risk environment









Adding that both currencies are being bought amid the risk-off sentiment; and that while sentiment will improve eventually and stocks will bottom out, it could take more time.







ForexLive

As for USD/JPY movement today, the firm says that it is fluctuating largely based on moves in the Nikkei during the session.

The pair rose above 107.00 earlier before creeping back lower as the Nikkei finds itself down by 0.5% on the day currently, well off earlier highs. But the jump higher also comes as we saw US futures rose to hit limit up before gains are settling around 3% now.





I would argue that the USD/JPY relationship is a bit weird for the moment. On the one hand, risk-off sentiment should keep the pressure to the downside but at the same time the market is also hinting at dollar shortages every now and then.





So, the flows in the pair could be a bit more mixed as we try to see if central bank aid - swap lines - can help to alleviate the funding and liquidity stress.





The firm's FX and rates strategist in Japan, Shinichiro Kadota, argues that the dollar and yen are in demand as investors cut risk positions amid worries that coordinated policy easing by central banks are struggling to keep the calm in the market.