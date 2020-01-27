Dollar, yen keep higher amid more subdued risk mood

Bond yields fall off, keeping bids in the dollar and yen

US 10-year yields were keeping more steady at the start of the session but has quickly dropped off to session lows, near 1.62% over the last 15-20 minutes.





The overall risk mood continues to be tempered by the situation surrounding the new coronavirus outbreak and that is still spreading fear across markets today.





USD/JPY is slightly back under the 109.00 handle while we're seeing the dollar push further gains against the likes of the aussie, kiwi, and loonie. The euro also lost a bit of ground, not helped by a weaker Ifo survey release earlier.



