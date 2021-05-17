Dollar's drivers as we start the week

USD's mixed picture

The USD found weakness last week after a poor headline US retail sales print and weak jobs from the last NFP print. However, the spike higher in US CPI on Wednesday had a snap reaction in the markets looking at a potential earlier Fed taper. That midweek USD excitement faded into the end of last week.





Technically look at the key trend line here on the DXY. Break above and buyers will try and take it back to 91.00. Stay below and 81.50 is next in sight for sellers.











