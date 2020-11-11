Edison Research gives the nod to Pres. Trump in Alaska





Why the long delay in a state with a low population?





Due to Alaska's sprawling geography, officials count absentee ballots that arrive within 10 days of Election Day as long as they're postmarked by then. If the ballots are coming from outside the U.S., they're given 15 days to arrive as long as they have the appropriate postmark. Moreover, Alaska doesn't begin counting mail-in ballots until well after Election Day.





Don't defeated Clinton 51% to 36% in 2016. He currently leads 56.9% to 39.1%.







The Alaskan Republican Sen. Sullivan has won reelection (as expected).

Edison research has given the nod to Donald Trump in the presidential election over Joe Biden. 75% of the estimate of only has been counted.