Don't be fooled by the Phase 1 trade deal: "The threat to the West … all too clear"

This from The Economist, not something we were unaware of, this ain't really about trade.

ON JANUARY 15th, after three years of a bitter trade war, America and China a re due to sign a "phase one deal that trims tariffs and obliges China to buy more from American farmers.

Don't be fooled.

This modest accord cannot disguise how the world's most important relationship is at its most perilous juncture since before Richard Nixon and Mao Zedong re-established links five decades ago.

The threat to the West from China's high-tech authoritarianism has become all too clear. Everything from its pioneering artificial-intelligence firms to its gulags in Xin-jiang spread alarm across the world.







