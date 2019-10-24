Don't expect much from Draghi's swansong today

The ECB meeting should be a relatively non-event









In terms of how the event should be viewed, it is sort of like the passing of the baton as Draghi hands over the reigns to Lagarde - during a rather precarious time might I add.





Draghi may have saved the euro with his "whatever it takes" mantra but he is leaving behind the ECB in a bit of a disarray as policymakers are seen to be divisive over the central bank's latest stimulus package introduced last month.





Here's a look at the ups and downs of the euro currency over the past decade (summary up until last year). It has been an eventful ride for Draghi but I'm very sure Lagarde would have hoped for him to hold it together just before the very end.





As such, she now faces an uphill task in trying to bridge the divide among the ranks in the governing council but also to persuade governments in the region to step up their fiscal act in order to alleviate pressure off the ECB's monetary policies.





I think the most intriguing part about today's meeting will be what coloured tie will Draghi pull off in his final press conference? #DraghiTieGuesses





Yes, this is a thing folks:









My guess is that he will stick with the blue - just for old time's sake, since it is his favourite colour to bring out when introducing dovish policies to markets but also to recall the infamous "whatever it takes" speech.





Although #DraghiTieGuesses will be a thing of the past, markets need not panic just yet because Lagarde certainly brings a lot to the table with #LagardeScarfGuesses too:









I would also expect Draghi's final press conference to be a bit more personal with the Q&A session likely to reflect more on his tenure as ECB president.